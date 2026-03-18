Home / Economy / News / FY26 advance tax collection up 6.42% at ₹11.13 trn, shows I-T data

FY26 advance tax collection up 6.42% at ₹11.13 trn, shows I-T data

Net direct tax collection for FY26 as of March 17 grew 7.19 per cent to ₹22.80 trillion, driven by higher corporate and non-corporate taxes

DIRECT TAXES
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Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 10:49 PM IST
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Advance tax collection for 2025-26 stood at ₹11.13 trillion as on March 17, an increase of 6.42 per cent over the previous financial year, showed data released on Wednesday by the income-tax department.
 
Corporate advance tax collection increased 9.54 per cent year-on-year to ₹8.29 trillion, while tax from non-corporate entities for FY26 dropped 1.78 per cent to ₹2.83 trillion.
 
“The growth in corporate advance tax appears relatively healthy; we are watchful of the unfolding impact of the West Asia crisis on availability and pricing of inputs as well as profitability in certain sectors,” said Icra Chief Economist Aditi Nayar.
 
Net direct tax collection for FY26 as on March 17 was up 7.19 per cent at ₹22.80 trillion, driven by higher corporate and non-corporate taxes. Non-corporate taxes include those paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms, bodies of individuals, associations of persons, local authorities, and artificial judicial persons.
 
Net direct tax collection from corporate entities stood at ₹10.91 trillion for FY26, while that from non-corporate entities was marginally higher at ₹11.32 trillion.
 
Gross tax collections stood at ₹27.14 trillion, an increase of 4.86 per cent over the previous financial year. Of this, corporate taxes were ₹13.47 trillion, non-corporate ₹13.11 trillion, securities transaction tax ₹55,717 crore, and other taxes ₹364.93 crore. However, refunds saw a slippage this year, dropping 5.86 per cent to ₹4.34 trillion.
 
“Year-end collection numbers show growth of about 7 per cent, driven primarily by corporation tax. Refunds continue to show contraction over the previous year, primarily driven by automated scrutiny designed to reduce fraudulent claims,” said Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, Deloitte India. "Corporate advance taxes show a positive growth, signalling higher earnings on the back of economic growth. Non-corporate taxes are still reeling from the rate cut provided to individual taxpayers last year,” he added. 
 
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Topics :Income taxtax departmenttaxBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 9:10 PM IST

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