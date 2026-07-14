Affordable childcare can unlock India's female workforce: UNDP India chief

Calling for greater investment in affordable and accessible childcare, Angela Lusigi, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in India, said reducing women's unpaid care burden would be critical to raising female labour force participation (FLFPR) and enabling more women to participate in skilling programmes, as India looks to better harness its demographic dividend.

In an in-person interview with Business Standard, Lusigi said a UNDP study examining why women remain outside the labour force found unpaid care work to be one of the most frequently cited barriers. The same burden, she said, also limits women's participation in skill development programmes, making childcare a prerequisite not just for improving employment outcomes but also for expanding access to skilling.

“I remember there’s a study that says that women do up to six times more work than men in care work. So if you lift that burden, then that will be an opportunity to have more women coming into the workforce and staying in the workforce,” said Lusigi. Lusigi said UNDP is working with governments and other partners to develop innovative models for providing quality, affordable and accessible childcare, particularly for poorer communities in urban areas where women's workforce participation remains relatively low. Such interventions, she said, could help remove a key barrier to both employment and skilling by enabling more women to take up training and paid work.

She said cluster-based childcare facilities could allow multiple micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to collectively provide care services that would otherwise be beyond the reach of individual firms. Besides freeing up women's time and helping employers retain trained workers, such models could also create formal employment in the care economy by generating demand for trained childcare professionals. Lusigi added that expanding India's skilling ecosystem alone would not be enough unless structural barriers such as unpaid care responsibilities were also addressed. Lusigi called for skilling programmes to be more closely linked to employment opportunities, arguing that training should equip young people for jobs that are actually available rather than operate in isolation from the labour market. She said programmes should also reflect regional economic variations, with skills aligned to local industries and livelihoods, particularly in underserved and hard-to-reach areas.

“In general, in India’s development journey, so much is being done to ensure that the last mile is reached, but now we need to build that into the whole skilling ecosystem. The skilling programmes have to be linked to local economic opportunities to answer the question — ‘skilling for what?’” she added. She also urged policymakers to broaden the way they assess the success of skilling programmes, shifting the focus from the number of people trained to whether training translates into employment, entrepreneurship and higher productivity, while also reaching groups that have historically been left behind. Lusigi also called for a shift from preparing workers for today's labour market to anticipating the skills needed for tomorrow's, saying data and labour market intelligence should be used both to identify communities being left behind and forecast emerging skill requirements before they become gaps. She said such an approach would help governments, industry, academia and development partners keep training programmes aligned with changing demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI), climate transition and evolving industry needs.