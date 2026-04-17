After a delay, govt notifies 17 banks to import gold until March 2029

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday issued a notification permitting 15 major banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to import gold and silver. The list of banks, as authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be valid until March 2029.

Additionally, Union Bank of India and Sberbank have been permitted to import only gold during the same period.

The other banks permitted included Bank of India, Deutsche Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank.

India imported $72 billion worth of gold in FY26, up 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while silver imports stood at $12.1 billion, surging 150 per cent Y-o-Y.

India allows imports of up to 200 tonnes of gold at a concessional duty of 5 per cent, compared with the standard 6 per cent, under the free trade agreement (FTA) with Dubai.

With this notification, banks will be able to clear consignments from Customs.

According to an Emkay report, around 5 tonnes of gold and 8 tonnes of silver were held up without Customs clearance pending the notification, which is typically issued at the start of each financial year.

“Nonetheless, we see it as a temporary glitch and not a policy move to curb bullion imports per se,” Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay, had said.

The delay was seen as disruptive for the bullion market, particularly ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, as the absence of fresh imports by banks tightened supply. The delay could have led to drawdowns from existing stocks, exchange-traded fund (ETF) redemptions, and a premium on available inventory.

However, market participants expected the disruption to be short-lived.