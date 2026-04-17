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After a delay, govt notifies 17 banks to import gold until March 2029

Govt clears 17 banks to import gold, silver till 2029 after delay, easing supply concerns ahead of Akshaya Tritiya and stabilising bullion markets

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices
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According to an Emkay report, around five metric tonnes of gold and eight metric tonnes of silver were held up without customs clearance pending the notification, which is typically issued at the start of each financial year | Image: Adobe Stock
Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 8:08 PM IST
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The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday issued a notification permitting 15 major banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), to import gold and silver. The list of banks, as authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will be valid until March 2029.
 
Additionally, Union Bank of India and Sberbank have been permitted to import only gold during the same period.
 
The other banks permitted included Bank of India, Deutsche Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, RBL Bank, and Yes Bank.
 
According to an Emkay report, around 5 tonnes of gold and 8 tonnes of silver were held up without Customs clearance pending the notification, which is typically issued at the start of each financial year.
 
With this notification, banks will be able to clear consignments from Customs.
 
India allows imports of up to 200 tonnes of gold at a concessional duty of 5 per cent, compared with the standard 6 per cent, under the free trade agreement (FTA) with Dubai.
 
India imported $72 billion worth of gold in FY26, up 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while silver imports stood at $12.1 billion, surging 150 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
“Nonetheless, we see it as a temporary glitch and not a policy move to curb bullion imports per se,” Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay, had said.
 
The delay was seen as disruptive for the bullion market, particularly ahead of Akshaya Tritiya, as the absence of fresh imports by banks tightened supply. The delay could have led to drawdowns from existing stocks, exchange-traded fund (ETF) redemptions, and a premium on available inventory.
 
However, market participants expected the disruption to be short-lived.
 
Shares of jewellery makers, including Titan, Kalyan Jewellers India, Thanga Mayil Jewellery, PN Gadgil Jewellers, PC Jeweller, Bluestone Jewellery, and SKY Gold and Diamonds, fell during the day but recovered part of their losses to end flat or marginally lower, following the issuance of the DGFT notification.

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Topics :DGFTGold ImportRBI

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:48 PM IST

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