After a delay, govt notifies 17 banks to import gold until March 2029
Govt clears 17 banks to import gold, silver till 2029 after delay, easing supply concerns ahead of Akshaya Tritiya and stabilising bullion marketsSubrata Panda Mumbai
Govt clears 17 banks to import gold, silver till 2029 after delay, easing supply concerns ahead of Akshaya Tritiya and stabilising bullion marketsSubrata Panda Mumbai
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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 7:48 PM IST