After Mumbai, CNG prices hiked in Delhi by ₹2 amid fuel supply concerns

A day after compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were raised in Mumbai, rates were also revised upward by ₹2 per kg in Delhi. CNG in the national capital will now cost ₹79.09 per kg, up from ₹77.09. The increase comes amid the worsening situation in West Asia and the continuing Hormuz blockade, with no immediate resolution in sight.

On May 14, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) hiked CNG prices across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by ₹2 per kg. An MGL official said on Thursday, “Starting midnight tonight, the price of CNG will increase by ₹2 per kg, bringing the revised rate to ₹84 per kg in and around Mumbai.”

ALSO READ: OMCs hike petrol, diesel prices in four metros amid West Asia crisis The hike in CNG prices comes amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push for austerity measures, in which he urged people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and shift towards more sustainable alternatives. Following his appeal, several states, government officials, and companies have also advocated fuel conservation and the use of cleaner energy options. In a separate move, oil marketing companies (OMCs) raised petrol and diesel prices by about ₹3 per litre across the four metro cities. Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.77 per litre and diesel ₹90.67. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at ₹106.68 and diesel at ₹93.14 per litre. Similarly, petrol prices have risen to ₹108.74 in Kolkata and ₹103.67 in Chennai, while diesel now costs ₹95.13 in Kolkata and ₹95.25 in Chennai.