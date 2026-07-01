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AI becomes largest hiring driver as GCCs ramp up demand for digital talent

India's GCC hiring continues to grow despite a broader slowdown in white-collar recruitment, with AI skills driving nearly two-thirds of new jobs in 2026

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Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:59 PM IST
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India’s overall white-collar hiring stayed subdued in June 2026, with the foundit Insights Tracker (fit) recording a 5% month-on-month and 9% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline. 
Against that slow­down, the country’s global capability cen­tre (GCC) ecosystem continued to expand — and hiring has shift­ed decisively towards artificial intelligence (AI)-based skills. 
Nearly two in three new GCC roles created in 2026 (64%) now require AI, data scie­n­ce or intelligent auto­mation skills, even as technology and software, and banking, financial services, and insurance together account for 56% of all GCC hiring. 
Key findings 
  • India has already recorded 227,991 GCC hires till June 2026, up 11% Y-o-Y
  • Nearly 2,120 GCCs nowoperating across the country
  • GCC hiring is projected to reach 510,452 jobs by year-end, up 12% from 2025
  • India’s GCC hiring has grown 3.4-fold since 2021, reaching 227,991 jobs in the first half of 2026 alone — a 27.4% CAGR over five years
  • Professionals with 4-10 years of experience account for 56% of GCC hiring (4-6 years at 34% and 7-10 years at 22%)
 
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceRecruitmentHiring

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:59 PM IST

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