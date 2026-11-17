Trade officials from the United States (US) are holding meetings in New Delhi with bureaucrats in several ministries on issues such as intellectual property (IP), regulatory data protection, artificial intelligence (AI) and financial services in order to “advance bilateral trade discussions”.

Officials in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Department of Commerce under the Commerce and Industry Ministry, and the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and the Department of Pharmaceuticals are involved in the talks, two persons aware of the matter told Business Standard. At least three senior officials of the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) — Assistant USTR Daniel Lee, Deputy Assistant USTR Andrea Boron, and Emily Ashby, director (South and Central Asia), USTR — are part of the US team.