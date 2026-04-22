All-time high seafood exports mask stress in key markets: Exporters

Even as India’s marine product exports touched an all-time high of Rs 72,325.82 crore ($8.28 billion) in 2025-26 amid geopolitical disruptions in West Asia and tariff pressures in the United States (US), seafood exporters on Wednesday reacted with caution, warning that the growth masks underlying stress in key markets and value-added segments.

The Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI) said the rise in export earnings should not be interpreted as a sign of broad-based strength, as a significant portion of the increase has come from rupee depreciation rather than a sharp expansion in real trade gains.

“As the rupee has weakened from around Rs 85 against the US dollar to above Rs 90, invoice values in rupee terms have increased automatically, inflating the overall export turnover. The sector is not in a celebratory mood. Though the value of shipments has gone up, the decline in volumes to the US remains a matter of concern,” SEAI president G Pawan Kumar told Business Standard.

According to provisional figures released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the country exported over 1.93 million tonnes of seafood during the financial year, setting a new benchmark in both value and volume. Frozen shrimp once again emerged as the undisputed engine of India’s seafood export growth. The segment contributed Rs 47,973.13 crore ($5.51 billion), accounting for more than two-thirds of the country’s total marine export earnings. Shrimp exports also rose 4.6 per cent in volume and 6.35 per cent in value. Although the US retained its position as India’s largest seafood market, importing marine products worth $2.32 billion, exports to the country registered a decline of 19.8 per cent in volume and 14.5 per cent in value due to the impact of reciprocal tariff measures and changing buying patterns.

The US market has traditionally been India’s strongest destination for value-added marine products, especially processed shrimp and premium seafood items. Kumar cautioned that if value addition declines, the employment effect, especially in seafood processing units that depend heavily on labour-intensive operations, could be significant. Lower dispatches of premium products could eventually reduce workforce demand in coastal processing clusters across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Gujarat, he said. The MPEDA maintained that exporters were able to offset the slowdown in the American market by rerouting shipments to other fast-growing markets including China, the European Union, and Southeast Asian countries. Exports to China, the second-largest destination, recorded growth of 22.7 per cent in value and 20.1 per cent in volume. The European Union also posted gains, with exports rising 37.9 per cent in value and 35.2 per cent in volume.

Southeast Asia emerged as another major growth centre, registering an increase of 36.1 per cent in value and 28.2 per cent in volume. Japan remained a stable market, with imports rising 6.55 per cent in value. In contrast, exports to West Asia saw a marginal decline of 0.55 per cent due to regional instability and logistical uncertainties during the fag end of the financial year. The SEAI, however, pointed out that shipments to China and Vietnam do not compensate adequately for the loss of high-value business from the US market. “Trade with China and Vietnam is often driven more by commodity demand and intermediate processing requirements rather than premium finished products. The US is always a value-addition market,” Kumar said.

Exporters said that the overall turnover does not yet fully capture the emerging impact of the West Asia crisis. Although India exports seafood throughout the year, the bulk of annual shipments usually takes place between June and December, driven by post-monsoon harvesting cycles, stronger raw material availability, and holiday-season demand in Western markets. “Since much of the year’s core business had already moved before disruptions intensified, the full impact of the West Asia crisis on freight movement, insurance costs, container availability and buyer sentiment is expected to become clearer only in April and May,” said Sangram Das, Odisha region president of SEAI.