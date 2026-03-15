Industry seeks duty concessions to sell goods from SEZs to domestic market

The easier access will not only encourage local manufacturing but also remove disadvantages for SEZ units, feel industry executives.
The industry has also requested the government to allow SEZ units to sell in the domestic market for labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, leather and footwear, as well as in strategic areas like defence, space and high-technology supplies to government agencies — after reversing duties on imported inputs.
A written submission was made by the Export Promotion Council for Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and SEZs (EPCES) to the finance and commerce and industry ministries earlier this month.
It came following the announcement in the Union Budget to allow the sale of goods from SEZs to the rest of the country at concessional duty.