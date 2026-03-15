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Industry seeks duty concessions to sell goods from SEZs to domestic market

Industry bodies have urged the government to allow SEZ units to sell goods in the domestic market at zero or concessional duties similar to FTA imports to remove disadvantages and boost manufacturing

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Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 6:36 PM IST
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Industry has urged the Centre to allow goods manufactured in special economic zones (SEZs) to be sold in the domestic market at the same zero or concessional duties allowed for shipments from China and other countries with which India has free trade agreements (FTAs).
 
The rationale behind the request is to allow fair access to sell in the domestic market at a comparable rate with China or FTA partner nations.
 
In fact, global investors who have set up manufacturing units in Indian SEZs end up paying full Customs duties on supplies to the Indian market.
 
On the other hand, the same items can be imported from foreign countries at zero or concessional duty — at times even from the investors’ own factories located abroad.
 
The easier access will not only encourage local manufacturing but also remove disadvantages for SEZ units, feel industry executives.
 
The industry has also requested the government to allow SEZ units to sell in the domestic market for labour-intensive sectors, such as textiles, leather and footwear, as well as in strategic areas like defence, space and high-technology supplies to government agencies — after reversing duties on imported inputs.
 
A written submission was made by the Export Promotion Council for Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and SEZs (EPCES) to the finance and commerce and industry ministries earlier this month.
 
It came following the announcement in the Union Budget to allow the sale of goods from SEZs to the rest of the country at concessional duty.
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a one-time measure to allow eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to sell their goods in the domestic market at a ‘concessional duty.’
 
However, the quantity of such sales will be limited to a certain proportion of their exports. This will ensure that adequate safeguards are in place and units operating in the domestic tariff area (DTA) are not at a disadvantage. 
 
Once implemented, it will help units in SEZs utilise idle capacity, considering unpredictability of the export market.
 
“Necessary regulatory changes will be undertaken to operationalise these measures while ensuring level-playing field for the units working in the DTA,” the FM had said.
 
The suggestions made by EPCES are regarding implementation of this Budget announcement. It came amid concerns that product-specific concessional duty structure may create complexities and hurt the government’s priority towards ease of doing business.
 
The Export Promotion Council has argued that SEZ regulations in major countries like China, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia allow producers to access the domestic market if duty benefits taken on inputs required for finished goods are reversed.
 
Manufacturers are also given the additional flexibility to pay Customs duties at the finished goods rate if it is advantageous to them.
 
The industry has been arguing that SEZ units’ limited access to the domestic market makes it less attractive for global investors contemplating manufacturing locations, while weakening export competitiveness.
 

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Topics :Special economic zone FTAFree Trade Agreements

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 3:46 PM IST

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