Amit Shah announces formation of cooperative life insurance company

Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the government will soon facilitate the promotion of a cooperative life insurance company and also help set up a cooperative for utility aggregator on the lines of ‘Bharat Taxi’.

“We will soon launch a utility aggregator cooperative on the lines of Bharat Taxi and taking lessons from the success of IFFCO-TOKIO in providing all types of insurance, we are forming a cooperative life insurance company, which will increase the penetration of cooperatives in the insurance sectors as well,” Shah said at an event in the national capital to mark the 5th Foundation Day of the Ministry of Cooperation.

In India, there are currently around 26 life insurance companies. IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Company Limited was incorporated in 2000 as a joint venture between the world's largest fertiliser manufacturer, IFFCO and Tokio Marine Group, one of the largest insurance groups in Japan. IFFCO holds 51 percent in the company and the remaining 49 percent is held by Tokio Marine Group. Sources said that although much of the insurance company’s plan is still in the nascent stage, initial discussions suggest it could be a company where existing cooperatives become initial promoters. Thereafter, at a later stage some partner might also be roped in

“The structure could be on the lines of three newly formed multi-state cooperatives for seeds, organic farming and export promotion that have been promoted by large cooperatives like Amul, NDDB, IFFCO, Kribhco and NCDC,” a senior official said. For example, in National Cooperative Organic Limited (NCOL), which markets its products under the ‘Bharat Organic’ brand, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Amul and NAFED are among the five promoters. NCOL has an authorized share capital of ₹500 crore and an initial paid capital of ₹100 crore contributed by all promoters. “The idea stems from the Ministry of Cooperation's broader objective of financial inclusion and was likely intended to signal a new initiative, however at this stage there is no indication that any regulatory discussions have taken place. Cooperative institutions already play a role in credit through cooperative banks, while models such as IFFCO Tokio demonstrate how cooperatives can participate in general insurance. The announcement appears to suggest extending this approach to life insurance,” Vivek Iyer, Partner and Financial Services Risk Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat told Business Standard.

He said the biggest potential advantage (of such an insurance company) could be last-mile connectivity. “Cooperative institutions already have a deep presence in rural areas and established relationships with members, which could improve insurance penetration and reduce customer acquisition costs. However, commercial insurers or joint venture partners may not find partnerships with cooperative institutions attractive because of governance concerns and cultural differences. Any cooperative insurer would require strong regulatory oversight and standards to inspire confidence. As a result, policymakers may consider creating a separate cooperative-owned insurance entity instead,” Iyer added. Shah, meanwhile, in his address, highlighted among other things that the ministry has taken many policy initiatives and done commendable work to make the cooperative system modern, transparent, technology-enabled, and competitive.

The minister said that the ride-hailing platform 'Bharat Taxi', launched under the cooperative model, has been doing well and would be expanded into 500 cities in the next two years. Bharat Taxi is an initiative of Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, a driver-centric mobility platform based on the cooperative model. Currently, Bharat Taxi has 0.63 million registered drivers and 3.58 million registered customers. The service is operational in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Kanpur and will soon be launched in Ranchi, Patna, Guwahati, Bhopal, Kolkata, Indore, and Nagpur in the next few months, according to an official statement.