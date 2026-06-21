Apprenticeship applications at six-year low in 2025 despite vacancies

NAPS is the Centre’s flagship apprenticeship promotion programme, aimed at encouraging establishments to engage apprentices through financial support and candidate-employer matching. The scheme is a key pillar of the government’s skilling strategy and is intended to provide industry-relevant, on-the-job training to young people entering the workforce.

Experts attributed the decline to a combination of low awareness and limited financial incentives. Nipun Sharma, chief executive officer of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said: “There is largely an awareness issue, and overall, we can do more on awareness. Many companies, as well as potential applicants, are not aware of such schemes and might be missing out despite wanting apprenticeships,” he said.