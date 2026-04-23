April composite PMI rises to 58.3 as demand pushes manufacturing growth

India’s private sector activity expanded at a faster pace at the start of the financial year, with the HSBC Flash India Composite PMI Output Index rising to 58.3 in April from 57.0 in March, according to data compiled by S&P Global.

The latest reading signalled a sharp expansion in business activity, remaining well above the long-run average, after growth had slowed in March due to disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Growth in output and new orders picked up, supported by capacity expansion, better demand conditions, increased inflows of new work and higher technology investment.

Manufacturing leads recovery

Manufacturing drove the upturn, recording stronger increases in output and new orders than the services sector.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while below 50 signals contraction. The flash manufacturing PMI stood at 55.9 compared to 53.9 in March. Services activity also expanded, though at a comparatively softer pace. The services PMI came in at 57.9 versus 57.5 earlier. “Private sector activity accelerated after easing in March amid disruptions linked to West Asia conflict. Manufacturing led the upturn, with faster growth in output and new orders. The survey indicated that firms are building buffer stocks to manage the uncertainties around the longevity of the supply-side shock,” said Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC. Hiring rises, outlook remains strong Employment across the private sector increased at the fastest pace in ten months, supported by stronger business requirements, expansion plans and upbeat year-ahead forecasts. “Finished goods and input inventories increased alongside a pick-up in purchasing volumes. Input cost pressures remained elevated, and firms passed through part of the increase via higher selling prices,” he added.

Cost pressures remain elevated Private sector firms continued to report elevated input cost pressures in April, driven by higher fuel, gas, oil and raw material prices, with greater outlays on chemicals, food, jute, leather, metals, rubber and transportation.There were also mentions that gas shortages were pushing up prices. Although input cost inflation eased from March levels, it remained the second-highest in nearly three years. Firms remained optimistic about output growth over the next 12 months, aided by marketing efforts, with projects pending approval and rising client enquiries. However, overall confidence eased slightly from March levels, though it remained the second-highest in nearly 18 months.