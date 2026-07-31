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Home / Economy / News / April-June fiscal deficit of India stood at 18.2% of 2026/27 target

April-June fiscal deficit of India stood at 18.2% of 2026/27 target

Government data showed India's fiscal deficit reached Rs 3.1 trillion, or 18.2% of the FY27 target, as capital expenditure and overall spending increased in the first quarter

Fiscal deficit
Fiscal deficit | Image: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
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India's fiscal ​deficit in April-June stood at 3.1 trillion rupees, ??or 18.2% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government ‌data showed ​on Friday.
  The deficit ​in the same period last ​year stood at 2.8 trillion rupees.
  India has set the fiscal deficit target for fiscal 2027 ​at 4.3% of the GDP, or ‌16.96 trillion rupees.
 
Net tax receipts ​stood at 6.4 trillion rupees, compared with 5.4 trillion rupees a year ‌ago.
  Non-tax ​revenue was at ‌3.8 trillion rupees, compared with 3.7 ‌trillion ??rupees a year ago.
  ​Total government expenditure came to 13.6 trillion rupees, compared with ​12.2 trillion rupees a year earlier.
  Capital expenditure, ‌or spending on building physical infrastructure, stood ‌at 3.4 trillion rupees against 2.75 trillion rupees a year ago.
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Topics :Fiscal DeficitFiscal deficit targetIndia economy

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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