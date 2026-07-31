April-June fiscal deficit of India stood at 18.2% of 2026/27 target
Government data showed India's fiscal deficit reached Rs 3.1 trillion, or 18.2% of the FY27 target, as capital expenditure and overall spending increased in the first quarterReuters
India's fiscal deficit in April-June stood at 3.1 trillion rupees, ??or 18.2% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.
The deficit in the same period last year stood at 2.8 trillion rupees.
India has set the fiscal deficit target for fiscal 2027 at 4.3% of the GDP, or 16.96 trillion rupees.
Net tax receipts stood at 6.4 trillion rupees, compared with 5.4 trillion rupees a year ago.
Non-tax revenue was at 3.8 trillion rupees, compared with 3.7 trillion ??rupees a year ago.
Total government expenditure came to 13.6 trillion rupees, compared with 12.2 trillion rupees a year earlier.
Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, stood at 3.4 trillion rupees against 2.75 trillion rupees a year ago.