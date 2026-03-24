Archaic tree-felling laws, policy gaps curb India's agroforestry potential

“Earlier, India's central province teak used to be the most prime variety across the world. Today, we don't produce much because most of the felling has been banned by the Supreme Court in forest areas. Similarly, we were the production powerhouse for sandalwood. Today, we import sandalwood from Australia because in our country, cutting sandalwood was prohibited and made illegal. So, people stopped planting sandalwood. And Australia seized the opportunity and today they export sandalwood oil and sandalwood to the country," pointed out Dabas. "Similarly, Brazil seized the opportunity. They took teak provenances from India, planted them in Brazil and now they export teak to us so we have shot ourselves in the foot repeatedly in this area because of our short-sightedness and the fact that we specialise in throwing the baby out with the bathwater so far as agroforestry is concerned.”