As Strait of Hormuz fears grow, Canada makes an energy pitch to India

When Chris Cooter arrived in New Delhi last August as Canada's High Commissioner to India, the bilateral relationship was still climbing out of a diplomatic trough marked by expulsions, suspended trade talks and frozen consular services. Nine months later, a CAD 2.6 billion uranium deal, renewed free trade negotiations and a cluster of technology agreements have reframed the conversation entirely. As conflict in West Asia stokes fresh fears over the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint for a large share of India's crude and most of its LPG imports — Cooter is making the case that Canada's search for new markets and India's hunger for energy, capital and technology have created a rare alignment of interests. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, he discusses energy infrastructure timelines, the durability of the uranium deal, pension fund flows, and emerging cooperation in artificial intelligence and space. Edited excerpts: