ASEAN, Africa lead India's export growth in first two months of FY27

Asean and African regions emerged as the biggest contributors to India's export growth during the first two months of the current fiscal, according to the commerce ministry data.

During April-May 2026-27, exports rose 16.09 per cent year-on-year to $88.91 billion.

The data showed that the country's exports to Asean (Association of South East Asian nations) jumped 66.9 per cent to $10.5 billion from $6.3 billion a year ago, while shipments to Africa surged 53.1 per cent to $9.6 billion from $6.3 billion.

Together, these two regions have added over $7.6 billion in exports compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, accounting for a significant share of India's overall export expansion.

Further, despite modest growth, NAFTA (US, Canada and Mexico) remained India's largest export destination with shipments rising 2.6 per cent to $19.3 billion from $18.8 billion, while exports to Europe increased 4 per cent to $17 billion from $16.4 billion. Exports to North East Asia also recorded robust growth of 30.7 per cent to $8.3 billion, while South Asia registered a 40.2 per cent rise to $6.1 billion. Similarly, shipments to Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) grew 12.5 per cent to $3 billion, Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) recorded a 29 per cent increase to $2.1 billion, and exports to the CIS (commonwealth of independent states) countries rose 7.7 per cent to $1.1 billion.