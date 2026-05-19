Assam, UP and Meghalaya India's fastest-growing states, says study

To be sure, some of these states also faced some of the highest inflation levels in the country, which is factored into nominal GDP calculations. During the FY18-FY25 period, Manipur (6.8 per cent) faced the highest average inflation, closely followed by Assam (5.63 per cent). “These north-eastern states face structural supply-chain disadvantages — geographic isolation, poor road infrastructure, higher transportation costs, and thin formal retail coverage — all of which constantly elevate price levels,” the report said. However, Meghalaya (3.93 per cent) saw one of the lowest average inflation rates in the country during the period.