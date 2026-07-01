ATF price slashed by ₹5/litre to ₹110 as global oil prices soften
This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high
This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high
Jet fuel or ATF price was cut by ₹5 per litre on Wednesday on softening international oil prices.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) now costs ₹110 a litre in Delhi, industry sources said.
This is the first reduction since the West Asia crisis led to a spike in jet fuel rates to a record high.
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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:25 AM IST