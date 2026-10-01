ATF prices increased by around ₹16 per litre; commercial LPG rises ₹62.50

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were raised by a steep ₹16 per litre from Thursday, while the price of commercial LPG was increased by ₹62.50 per 19-kg cylinder in step with firming international benchmarks, according to state-owned oil companies.

ATF prices were increased to ₹137 per litre from ₹121 for domestic airlines, according to the oil companies.

The latest revision comes after ATF prices were raised by ₹6.28 per litre, or 5.46 per cent, in September, following a ₹5 per litre increase in August. ATF accounts for up to 40 per cent of operating costs for airlines, making fuel prices a key cost factor for carriers.

Alongside, commercial LPG rates were hiked by ₹62.59 per 19-kg cylinder. Commercial LPG prices were raised by ₹9.50 per 19-kg cylinder in September, following two consecutive monthly reductions of ₹192 in August and ₹183.50 in July. The cuts came after commercial LPG prices had surged to a record high in June amid disruptions to global energy supplies and elevated international prices. Commercial LPG prices had risen by ₹1,373 per 19-kg cylinder between February and June, from ₹1,740.50 to ₹3,113.50, before falling in July and August. The latest changes are based on movements in international benchmark prices and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. ATF and LPG prices are revised on the first day of every month and can vary across states because of local taxes such as VAT.