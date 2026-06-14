Back to the cradle of India's oil industry amid Northeast energy push

He said the agreement expands exploration opportunities across Nagaland beyond six designated fields and opens fresh possibilities for mineral extraction. The region holds deposits of oil, gas and other minerals that have remained difficult to access because of law-and-order challenges, he added. “With just one MoU (memorandum of understanding), the extraction capacity of 1,000-1,500 barrels per day can be increased by 10 times. In one field alone, there are possibilities of recovering more than ₹15,000 crore. If we extract the oil deposits spread across Nagaland, we would be able to reduce dependence on foreign countries for our oil needs.”