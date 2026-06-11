Bank credit growth at near two-year high of 17.65% in May 31 fortnight

Bank credit grew at its fastest pace in nearly two years in the fortnight ended May 31, rising 17.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY), underscoring sustained momentum in lending activity across the banking system. Deposit growth, however, lagged at 12.21 per cent, widening the gap between credit and deposit growth to 544 basis points.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, outstanding bank credit rose 17.65 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹215.15 trillion as of May 31, compared with ₹182.87 trillion a year earlier. Deposits grew at a slower pace of 12.21 per cent to ₹260.02 trillion from ₹231.73 trillion during the same period.

Sequentially, credit expanded by 1.55 per cent, or ₹3.29 trillion, from ₹211.86 trillion as of May 15. Deposits increased by 1.22 per cent, or ₹3.13 trillion, from ₹256.89 trillion over the same period. The latest data indicate a rebound from the previous fortnight, when credit growth remained resilient despite geopolitical uncertainties, but outstanding loans contracted marginally on a sequential basis. In the fortnight ended May 15, bank credit had grown 16.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹211.87 trillion, while deposits rose 12.2 per cent to ₹256.88 trillion, leaving a gap of around 400 basis points between credit and deposit growth. Sequentially, credit had declined by 0.1 per cent, or ₹23,807 crore, while deposits had fallen 0.7 per cent, or ₹1.8 trillion.

The sustained momentum in bank lending continues to be driven by the services sector. According to the RBI’s sectoral deployment data for April, credit to services grew nearly 19 per cent Y-o-Y, led largely by lending to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). At the same time, elevated bond yields prompted many corporates to turn to banks for funding, helping credit to industry expand by more than 15 per cent during the month. Retail lending also remained resilient, growing around 16 per cent YoY, with gold loans emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments amid strong demand and favourable regulatory treatment.