Global politics also weighs heavily on their minds. Worldwide, 69 per cent say the world got worse over the past year, a measure of pessimism rather than a sense of personal danger. Stopping wars is the top priority in 21 of the 34 countries surveyed, and among the top two in 33. Yet people haven’t given up on one another: 57 per cent want their country to cooperate on global problems even if it means compromise, up from 55 per cent in 2025, and about eight in ten would back that more if it delivered visible results. Confidence in the big powers is thin, with only 39 per cent comfortable with the US in a leading global role and 37 per cent with China.