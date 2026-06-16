BHP Group, Rio Tinto see India driving steel's next wave of growth

By Katharine Gemmell

BHP Group and Rio Tinto Plc are looking increasingly to India as the next big growth engine for global steelmaking, underscoring how the world’s biggest iron ore suppliers are preparing for a future beyond China.

Senior commercial executives from both mining companies said rising demand and the addition of new capacity in India could help offset slowing growth in China, which has dominated global steel markets for more than two decades.

“I was recently in India. All our customers are doubling capacity,” Michiel Hovers, BHP’s group sales and marketing officer, said during a presentation at Singapore International Ferrous Week on Tuesday. “It’s happening. It’s real.”

India is emerging as the steel industry’s most important growth market as China’s property-led expansion fades. The government in New Delhi has set a production target of 500 million tons by 2047, slightly more than triple the 165 million tons of raw steel made last year, though still far below the 961 million tons that China produced. While per capita steel consumption in the world’s most populous nation remains far below that of China, rapid urbanization and government-backed infrastructure spending are expected to drive years of demand growth, creating an opportunity for global miners that supply iron ore and metallurgical coal.