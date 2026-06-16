BMC imposes 20% cut in water supply for industrial, commercial purposes

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday imposed a 20 per cent cut in water supply to industrial, commercial and sports establishments, as reservoir levels dropped to 10.35 per cent due to the delayed monsoon.

The civic body also suspended water connections for construction projects and swimming pools, it said in a release.

The cuts will be effective from Wednesday.

The measures were announced following a review meeting about the water stock in reservoirs supplying water to the financial capital of the country.

The restrictions are aimed at safeguarding potable water supplies and strict action will be taken against misuse or wastage of drinking water, the release said.