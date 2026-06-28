Board of Trade meet on July 3 to discuss $2 trillion exports target

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, senior government officials and industry executives will on July 3 discuss ways to scale up India’s exports to $2 trillion by 2030-31, especially by improving utilisation of free trade agreements (FTAs), reducing logistics and compliance costs and strengthening the country’s export ecosystem, according to an official document reviewed by Business Standard.

These issues will figure at the next Board of Trade (BoT) meeting to be chaired by Goyal.

Representatives from industry bodies, including the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises, Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, and export promotion councils, are expected to attend the meeting.

BoT is the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s premier consultative body on trade and exports. It comprises senior government officials, state representatives, industry bodies and various export promotion councils. An email sent to the Commerce Ministry on Thursday remained unanswered until press time. At the meeting, the Department of Commerce is expected to make presentations on FTAs and their utilisation, the Export Promotion Mission, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), trade remedies and how stakeholders can use them, the Bhavya industrial park scheme, innovation and startup funds, and data centres. The meeting will also feature presentations by states and Union Territories, followed by interventions from BoT members. According to the commerce ministry, the meeting will focus on improving logistics efficiency, reducing compliance costs, leveraging FTAs for market diversification and strengthening the Districts as Export Hubs initiative in order to enhance India’s export competitiveness.

Experts said the government’s focus should now shift from negotiating trade pacts to ensuring exporters are able to derive greater commercial benefits from them. Gautam Khattar, principal at Price Waterhouse & Co LLP, said FTAs have become one of India’s key instruments for expanding exports and diversifying markets, but the bigger challenge now is improving their utilisation. He said micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) need greater support in understanding tariff preferences, partner-country regulations and rules of origin, backed by simpler procedures, digital certificates of origin and training. He also said export promotion should be approached as an integrated mission covering the entire value chain — from product development and standards to logistics, trade finance and market intelligence, while reducing port delays, compliance burdens and such other costs that erode exporters’ competitiveness.

On trade remedies, Khattar said anti-dumping, countervailing and safeguard measures should be more accessible to industry, including MSMEs, with greater awareness and capacity building to help domestic producers respond to unfairly priced imports through evidence-based petitions. Rishi Shah, partner and economics advisory services leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said India’s expanding FTA network marks an important strategic achievement, but signing agreements alone is not enough. He said many exporters continue to face hurdles in claiming FTA benefits because of complex rules of origin, documentation requirements and limited market intelligence, suggesting district- or cluster-level FTA literacy programmes, particularly for MSMEs that account for nearly 46 per cent of India’s exports.