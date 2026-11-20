However, from May 1, several months after the trade deal was signed, the Customs division in the finance ministry introduced a new eight-digit product classification category, attracting a 150 per cent import duty, to cover “compound alcoholic preparations of a kind used for the manufacture of beverages”. Thereafter, from November, Indian Customs authorities began reclassifying bulk Scotch shipments under the new category, treating them as industrial inputs.
“The commerce department has maintained that India has offered concessions on imports of bulk Scotch whisky. The Revenue department is taking a close look at the import data of the last few years and is also studying any court cases in this area, if any,” a government official told Business Standard.