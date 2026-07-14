Bonn lights the fire for COP 31? Antalya summit faces the real climate test

“These twin crises (Ukraine and West Asia) have once again exposed the limits of an outdated model of development, powered by fossil fuels and that treats nature as limitless,’’ said UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the London Climate Week last month. “We cannot double down on a system based on fossil fuels that is driving both the climate crisis and the energy crisis.’’

“The only good piece of news that’s come out of the Iran war is the acute realisation that energy transition is not only a climate change agenda, but it is as much about national security, economic stability, and livelihoods protection,’’ said Hisham Mundol, chief advisor in India for Environmental Defense Fund. “Whether something happens in COP or not, it’s almost in a sense irrelevant to this momentum that this (war) is generating.’’