Boost in demand revives services PMI to 58.5 in October from 10-month low

Revival in demand, both domestically and abroad, boosted activity in India’s dominant services sector in October, a private business survey released on Wednesday showed.

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figure, released by HSBC and compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.5 in October from a 10-month low of 57.7 in September. The index remained above the neutral 50-mark that separates contraction from expansion for the 39th consecutive month.

“Participants commonly cited healthy customer demand domestically and from abroad,” the survey noted.

The survey highlighted a recovery in new export sales across India's services economy, with respondents attributing this growth to strengthening demand from clients in Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and the UK.

In response to positive sales developments and optimism regarding near-term prospects, firms recruited additional workers to the greatest degree in over two years.

“Around 13 per cent of panellists reported job creation, compared to 9 per cent in September. Anecdotal evidence showed that sustained improvement in new business prompted firms to hire both full- and part-time workers. Underlying data indicated that capacity pressures also contributed to job creation,” the survey noted.

Meanwhile, input costs increased at the strongest pace in three months in October, as higher business expenses were largely attributed to rising wage bills and food costs. Efforts to pass these costs on to clients led to another hike in selling charges.

“The overall rate of inflation remained below its long-run average. Among the four monitored sub-sectors, cost pressures were highest in consumer services,” it noted.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said that India’s services PMI recovered from its ten-month low in September as the sector experienced strong expansions in output and consumer demand, as well as job creation, which reached a 26-month high.

“Although input price inflation is accelerating due to higher food and wage costs, the overall inflation trajectory remains below the long-run average. Meanwhile, business sentiment receded slightly from September, but the future activity index still indicates broadly positive expectations for the year ahead,” she added.