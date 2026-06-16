Brazil leads in flex-fuel vehicles, but India needs a broader fuel strategy

But auto makers are sceptical of these projections. Said R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki Ltd: “From a technology point (of view), we have the wherewithal. But for a commercial launch of flex-fuel vehicles, we must have answers to some key issues. One, as huge volumes of ethanol will be required for flexi-fuel vehicles, we need to know clearly how much ethanol is available. Is there a study which has been done on its availability and requirement? Two, is the ethanol option better than bio-gas and which one should be pushed first by the government? And three, does the making of ethanol require huge amounts of water and what are its consequences?”