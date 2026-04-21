Broader 'export incentives' definition in ITA 2025 prompts CBDT clarity

For context, the RoDTEP scheme refunds embedded taxes and duties to exporters to make Indian goods competitive globally. The Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme allows businesses to import capital goods at zero or concessional customs duty, subject to export obligations. Similarly, the Manufacturing and Other Operations in Warehouse Regulations (MOOWR) scheme permits deferred customs duty on imported inputs used in manufacturing, improving cash flows for businesses. Experts say the shift from a scheme-specific to a principle-based approach, while aimed at simplifying the law, risks creating interpretational ambiguity.

According to Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services, the broader reference to export incentives under Section 26 could signal a change in tax position, at least in law. “While the intent may be to streamline provisions rather than alter policy, the absence of clear boundaries risks expanding the tax net to benefits that may not have been meant to be taxed,” he said. Jalan pointed out that notional benefits — such as savings in customs duty under EPCG or interest and cash-flow advantages under MOOWR — could now come under scrutiny. “A timely clarification from the CBDT would help ensure consistency and avoid unintended disputes,” he added.