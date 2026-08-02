BS poll: 'Cautious' MPC may stick to status quo, retain neutral stance

“There is downside risk to the RBI’s estimate, with Q1 CPI at 3.9 per cent versus its projection of 4.2 per cent. But given that half the monsoon season is still left and the truce between Iran and the US remains fragile, the MPC may retain the 5.1 per cent inflation forecast. The balance of risks is likely to shift to ‘equal’ from ‘upside’,” Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said.