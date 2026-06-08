BS Poll: Rising fuel and fertiliser bills may drag FY27 growth to 6.5%

India’s economic growth is expected to slow to 6.5 per cent in FY27 from the 7.7 per cent estimated by the National Statistics Office (NSO) for FY26, according to a poll of 10 economists, as the fallout from the West Asia conflict and the prospect of a below-normal monsoon weigh on economic activity.

QuantEco Research is the most bearish among the agencies surveyed, projecting growth at 6.2 per cent, while IDFC First Bank expects the economy to expand by 6.8 per cent.

The West Asia conflict, which broke out in late February, had only a limited impact on fourth-quarter FY26 output, with growth coming in at a better-than-expected 7.8 per cent. Economists, however, caution that the full force of the disruption has yet to be felt.

“Besides, the potential development of El Niño conditions and a weak monsoon forecast for 2026 have dulled the agricultural outlook and rural demand prospects for H2FY27,” it said in a research note.

Assuming average crude prices of $95 a barrel, ICRA projects GDP growth to moderate to below 6.5 per cent in FY27, with higher energy costs expected to weigh on corporate profitability, dampen investment sentiment and erode consumer purchasing power.

“The upcoming quarters are expected to see the full impact of geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices and second-round price pressures,” said CareEdge Ratings, which projects FY27 growth at 6.7 per cent on the assumption that crude oil averages $90 a barrel, but warns that growth could slip to 6.5 per cent if prices remain around $100 a barrel.

Icra also expects nominal GDP growth to rise above 12 per cent in FY27, from 8.9 per cent in FY26, driven by a sharp increase in wholesale and retail inflation.

“Markets are likely to move on from the backward-looking data and focus on potential spillover risks into FY27,” said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank, which also forecasts growth of 6.5 per cent for the financial year.

She added that policymakers are likely to raise interest rates if the inflation outlook evolves in line with their quarterly projections.