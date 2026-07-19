Business Standard poll: Crude prices, exports improve CAD outlook

Economists also cited resilient services exports and remittance inflows as supporting factors.
Oil prices had surged after the US-Iran conflict raised fears of supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.
Even with the recent flare-up of tensions between Iran and the US, economists expect crude oil prices to remain range-bound. India’s crude oil basket has declined from $114.5 per barrel in April to $83.22 per barrel in June. It stood at $81.4 per barrel as of July 16.
CareEdge Ratings revised its FY27 CAD forecast to 0.8-1.2 per cent of GDP from 2.1 per cent. Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CareEdge Ratings, said the revision reflects a lower crude price assumption of $80-85 per barrel. “We have also raised our export growth projection,” she said, adding that resilient services exports and remittances could push the CAD below 1 per cent of GDP if oil prices remain subdued.