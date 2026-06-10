Cabinet approves ₹2,169 crore Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2A linking airport

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Phase 2(A) of the Ahmedabad Metro, covering 6 kilometres (km) at a cost of ₹2,169 crore, as the city prepares to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.

On operationalisation of Phase 2(A), Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar will have 77.63 km of active metro rail network. Ashram Road, Koteshwar Prachin Mandir, Sabarmati River, Sardar Nagar and Airport will be the new stations upon completion of the project.

The project is aimed at enhancing public transportation by providing seamless connectivity to the airport and linking key residential and commercial areas that presently lack efficient transit access.

Further, the likelihood of sports facilities also being developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030 has spurred the decision to improve public transport access in the city. The project will be completed in four years, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.