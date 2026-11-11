Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves ₹62,370 crore fertiliser subsidy for Rabi 2026-27 season

Cabinet approves ₹62,370 crore fertiliser subsidy for Rabi 2026-27 season

The government said the move would ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised and affordable prices.

fertiliser
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2026 | 4:12 PM IST
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season, with a tentative budgetary requirement of ₹62,370.02 crore.
 
The outlay is around ₹24,417.73 crore higher than the ₹37,952.29 crore budgetary requirement for the Rabi 2025-26 season, the Cabinet said.
 
The approved subsidy rates will apply from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, and cover P&K fertilisers, including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and various NPKS grades. The Cabinet said the decision was taken in view of recent trends in international prices of fertilisers and inputs such as urea, DAP, muriate of potash (MOP) and sulphur.
 
The government said the move would ensure the availability of fertilisers to farmers at subsidised and affordable prices. It would also help rationalise subsidies in view of recent trends in international fertiliser and input prices.
 
Under the NBS scheme, the government provides subsidies on 28 grades of P&K fertilisers, including DAP, through fertiliser manufacturers and importers. The scheme has been in place since April 1, 2010.
 
The subsidy will be provided to fertiliser companies at approved and notified rates to ensure that these products remain available to farmers at affordable prices, the government said.
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Topics :Union CabinetRabi cropfertiliser subsidy

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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 4:02 PM IST

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