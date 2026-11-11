Cabinet approves ₹62,370 crore fertiliser subsidy for Rabi 2026-27 season

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season, with a tentative budgetary requirement of ₹62,370.02 crore.

The outlay is around ₹24,417.73 crore higher than the ₹37,952.29 crore budgetary requirement for the Rabi 2025-26 season, the Cabinet said.

The approved subsidy rates will apply from October 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, and cover P&K fertilisers, including di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and various NPKS grades. The Cabinet said the decision was taken in view of recent trends in international prices of fertilisers and inputs such as urea, DAP, muriate of potash (MOP) and sulphur.