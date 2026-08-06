Cabinet approves ₹8,970-crore Guwahati-Tezpur highway project in Assam

The government said the project would double the average travel speeds and cut travel time by half, while improving road safety, fuel efficiency, and reducing vehicle operating costs.

The project includes the construction of a 4.9-km Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the Tezpur bypass in coordination with the Indian Air Force. (Representative Picture)