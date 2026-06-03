Cabinet approves highway projects worth Rs 19,834 crore in three states

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved national highway projects worth around ₹19,834 crore in Odisha, Telangana and Bihar on Wednesday.

Delayed by a decade over alignment issues, the much-awaited Odisha coastal highway project is finally set to take off as the Cabinet approved the Rameshwar-Paradip section of the new coastal highway at an estimated cost of ₹8,300.79 crore.

The 160.18-km section will be constructed under the hybrid annuity model (HAM) in two packages — a 79.4-km four-lane access-controlled carriageway from Rameshwar to Konark and an 80.78-km two-lane highway with paved shoulders from Konark to Paradip, ensuring a design speed of 100 kmph and improved travel efficiency across four districts.

Announced in 2015, the construction of the 346-km greenfield highway from Rameshwar in Odisha to Digha in West Bengal has been delayed by more than 10 years. Initially planned as a four-lane highway, the section from Konark to Paradip was reduced to two lanes on the grounds of current and expected traffic volumes, prompting the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to revise the detailed project report. The approved Rameshwar-Paradip section passes through Khurda, Puri, Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur districts. It will act as a parallel carriageway to the existing six-lane NH-16, which passes through major towns such as Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore. The existing NH-316 also connects Bhubaneswar and Puri and further extends towards Satapada and Konark.

Odisha coastal highway map Officials said the coastal highway project, in line with PM GatiShakti principles, will connect nine economic nodes and five logistics nodes, including Puri railway station, Puri airport, Astaranga port, Paradip port and the proposed multi-modal logistics park in Jagatsinghpur district. This will positively affect the country's Logistics Performance Index (LPI). As per the traffic assessment, the estimated volume for Package I is 10,437 passenger car units (PCUs), while for Package II the estimated volume is 7,249 PCUs during 2027-28. The projected traffic on the corridor is 14,377 PCUs by 2037-38 and 20,833 PCUs by 2047-48. Package I will be taken up at a cost of ₹5,304.8 crore and Package II at ₹2,995.99 crore. Both packages include land acquisition and other pre-construction costs of ₹1,419.75 crore.

Upon completion, travel time is expected to reduce by about 2.5 hours between Rameshwar and Paradip, while providing safe, fast and uninterrupted connectivity for both passenger and freight traffic. The project will also result in substantial reductions in fuel consumption, carbon emissions and vehicle operating costs. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for approving the long-pending coastal highway, stating that it will accelerate the transformation of Odisha’s coastal economy, enhance regional connectivity and improve the quality of life for millions of people. “A new chapter in Odisha’s infrastructure development begins with the approval of the ₹8,300 crore coastal highway. This landmark project will strengthen connectivity and create new opportunities for tourism, trade, logistics and economic growth,” Majhi said.

The Cabinet approved the widening of the existing Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial section of NH-63 under HAM and the Jagtial-Karimnagar section of NH-563 in Telangana under the build-operate-transfer (BOT-toll) model to a four-lane highway under three work packages, with a combined length of 190.76 km and a capital cost of ₹7,597.16 crore. The Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial section passes through Nizamabad, Jagtial and Mancherial districts of Telangana and is currently facing severe congestion due to several built-up areas along the highway. The projects will have a four-lane configuration with bypasses around built-up areas and open tolling, ensuring a design speed of 100 kmph and improved travel efficiency across the districts of Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial and Karimnagar.