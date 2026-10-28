Cabinet clears ₹10,000 cr scheme to boost domestic container manufacturing
Cabinet clears ₹10,000 cr scheme to boost domestic container manufacturingApexa Rai New Delhi
The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹10,000 crore shipping container manufacturing scheme, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.
The Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme will run for 13 years up to the financial year 2039-40. It had been announced in the Union Budget earlier this year, and comes at a time when global conflicts have disrupted maritime trade and shipping, making container availability scarce.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)