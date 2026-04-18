Cabinet clears ₹12,980 cr maritime insurance pool with 'war risk' cover

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the creation of a Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of ₹12,980 crore to support the sector, Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.
“The Cabinet has approved the creation of a Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of ₹12,980 crore,” he said.
The pool is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted insurance coverage for Indian shipping amid rising geopolitical tensions and global volatility, which have pushed up premiums and created uncertainty in availability, he said, referring to the West Asia crisis.
The proposed pool will cover a wide range of maritime risks, including hull and machinery, cargo, protection and indemnity (P&I), and war-related risks. It will apply to India-flagged vessels, India-controlled vessels, as well as ships linked to Indian trade routes.
The pool will operate with participation from domestic insurers and is expected to reduce dependence on foreign insurance providers while supporting continuity of trade, the minister said.
“This scheme is for those shippers who transit their vessels, while the VCGC is for individual exporters. Due to the West Asian crisis, we saw that this was needed,” Vaishnaw said.
“We need a good insurance system in this regard; this will help reduce costs,” he said, adding, “This is an insurance pool. A sovereign guarantee is the major benefit here.”
The ongoing crisis in West Asia has placed considerable pressure on India’s maritime insurance sector, largely due to a steep increase in “war risk” premiums and the retreat of global reinsurers from high-risk corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.
Insurance costs for vessels passing through conflict-affected regions have risen sharply, with premiums climbing from pre-crisis levels of 0.02–0.05 per cent to as much as 1–3 per cent of a ship’s value. In extreme situations, rates have gone up to 7.5 per cent.
For instance, in the case of a large oil tanker valued at around ₹2,500 crore, even a 1 per cent premium results in additional costs running into several crores for a single voyage.
Typically, standard marine insurance policies do not cover war-related risks, requiring exporters and shipowners to secure separate coverage under “Institute War Clauses”, often at substantially higher premiums.