Cabinet clears ₹12,980 cr maritime insurance pool with 'war risk' cover

The Union Cabinet on Saturday approved the creation of a Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of ₹12,980 crore to support the sector, Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

“The Cabinet has approved the creation of a Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool with a sovereign guarantee of ₹12,980 crore,” he said.

The pool is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted insurance coverage for Indian shipping amid rising geopolitical tensions and global volatility, which have pushed up premiums and created uncertainty in availability, he said, referring to the West Asia crisis.

The proposed pool will cover a wide range of maritime risks, including hull and machinery, cargo, protection and indemnity (P&I), and war-related risks. It will apply to India-flagged vessels, India-controlled vessels, as well as ships linked to Indian trade routes.

The pool will operate with participation from domestic insurers and is expected to reduce dependence on foreign insurance providers while supporting continuity of trade, the minister said. “This scheme is for those shippers who transit their vessels, while the VCGC is for individual exporters. Due to the West Asian crisis, we saw that this was needed,” Vaishnaw said. The ongoing crisis in West Asia has placed considerable pressure on India’s maritime insurance sector, largely due to a steep increase in “war risk” premiums and the retreat of global reinsurers from high-risk corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. “We need a good insurance system in this regard; this will help reduce costs,” he said, adding, “This is an insurance pool. A sovereign guarantee is the major benefit here.”