Cabinet eases FDI curbs for border nations; sets 60-day approval timeline

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved easing restrictions on investments from countries sharing land borders with India, including China, by introducing a definitive 60-day timeline for processing investment proposals, particularly in sectors such as electronics and renewable energy.

It also allowed investors from China and other land-border countries holding up to 10 per cent non-controlling stakes under the ‘automatic route’, or without government approval, subject to ‘sectoral caps, entry routes and attendant conditions’. However, in such cases, companies receiving the investment will have to report details to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The changes have been approved six years after the curbs were introduced, aimed at boosting foreign investment from China to help India integrate with global value chains and boost domestic manufacturing. The government expects these changes in the foreign direct investment (FDI) policy to enable greater inbound investments from global funds in start-ups and deep-tech firms while still maintaining some regulatory oversight. Till now, prior government approval was mandatory in the case of any investment proposals originating from a country that shares a land border with India — China, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar — and included cases where the investor is from one of these countries. While India never banned FDI from China, approvals under the inter-ministerial committee approval route were time-consuming, often taking up to a year or more for investment proposals from Chinese companies.

Known as ‘Press Note 3’, India’s position was revised in April 2020 for ‘curbing opportunistic takeovers/acquisitions’ of domestic firms, considering their financial stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The move, however, was mainly targeted at restricting investments from China amid tensions at the border. Before 17 April 2020, investments from China could proceed without any prior government approval. However, the application of Press Note 3 even in cases where investors from land-border countries held only non-strategic and non-controlling stakes was adversely affecting investment flows, including those from global private equity and venture capital funds. “It is expected that the new guidelines will provide clarity and ease of doing business in India, and facilitate investments which can contribute towards greater FDI inflows, access to new technologies, domestic value addition, expansion of domestic firms and integration with global supply chains. This would help in leveraging and enhancing India's competitiveness as a preferred investment and manufacturing destination,” according to an official statement.

This means that an investor from China or any land-border country holding a 10 per cent stake in the firm will be allowed to make investments. Towards this, the definition of beneficial owner with a minimum threshold of at least 10 per cent has to be introduced, the person cited above said. BENEFICIAL OWNER According to the changes approved by the Cabinet, the definition and criteria for determination of beneficial ownership will be aligned with the Prevention of Money Laundering Rules, 2003. As a result, investment proposals where the beneficial ownership is up to 10 per cent will be allowed. This means that an investor from China or any land-border country holding a 10 per cent stake in the firm will be allowed to make investments.

Atul Pandey, partner at Khaitan and Co, said that the proposed amendments are expected to bring greater clarity to the beneficial ownership test under the Press Note 3 framework and are expected to facilitate more predictable structuring of joint ventures, minority investments by global funds and capitalisation of existing companies, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing and technology where collaborative investments are common. EXPEDITED CLEARANCE Proposals for investments in specified sectors and activities of manufacturing in capital goods, electronic capital goods, electronic components, polysilicon and ingot-wafer will be processed and decided within 60 days. A committee of secretaries, under the Cabinet Secretary, will have the authority to revise the list of specified sectors.

“In these cases, the majority shareholding and control of the investee entity will be with resident Indian citizen(s) and/or resident Indian entity(ies) owned and controlled by resident Indian citizen(s), at all times,” the statement said. “In addition, the introduction of a defined 60-day decision timeline for proposals in specified manufacturing sectors (including electronic components, capital goods and solar manufacturing value chains) is expected to bring greater certainty to investors seeking technology partnerships and manufacturing collaborations in India. Overall, these changes are intended to support ease of doing business and improve the predictability of the investment approval process under the Press Note 3 regime,” Pandey said.