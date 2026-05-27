Cabinet extends SARTHAK-PDS scheme for 5 yrs with ₹25,530-crore outlay

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of the SARTHAK-PDS scheme for five years with a financial outlay of ₹25,530 crore till March 2031 by merging two existing programmes.

It also revised the norms governing Central assistance to states and Union Territories (UTs) for intra-state movement and handling of foodgrains, along with fair price shop (FPS) dealers’ margins, while retaining the existing funding pattern, which drew sharp criticism from the All India FPS Dealers Federation.

The federation said that upon analysing the allocation, its apprehensions had proved correct: The commission for ration dealers had been increased by a mere 10 paise per kilogram, which was grossly inadequate.

Meanwhile, the SARTHAK-PDS scheme has been conceived as an umbrella scheme, consolidating two existing programmes — “Assistance to State Agencies for Intra-State Movement of Foodgrains and FPS Dealers’ Margin under NFSA” and the “Scheme for Modernisation and Reforms through Technology in Public Distribution System (SMART PDS).” The merger is aimed at comprehensively strengthening implementation of the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), by bringing financial assistance and technology modernisation under a single administrative framework. The scheme carries a dual mandate: Providing assured financial support for intra-state movement, handling and FPS dealers’ margins on the one hand, and building a unified, citizen-centric and interoperable PDS architecture on the other — aimed at ensuring last-mile service delivery while minimising leakages.