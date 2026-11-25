The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the continuation of two central sector schemes — the Postal Operations Scheme and the Estates Management Scheme — under the Department of Posts for five years ending FY31, with a combined proposed outlay of ₹2,632 crore.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, minister of communications and development of the North Eastern Region, termed the extension of the schemes ‘The India Post glow up’, with the postal department set for a ‘big makeover’ following the extension of the schemes.

"A glow-up for India Posts? Why not! Rs 1,491 crore approved by PM Narendra Modiji's Cabinet for a big postal makeover with 190 new buildings, smarter posts offices, heritage preservation, better homes for employees and tech upgradation. Heartfelt gratitude to our Hon'ble PM for his continued guidance and commitment to modernizing India Post while preserving its proud legacy," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Postal Operations Scheme, which seeks to modernise the postal network while strengthening mail and parcel operations, has a proposed outlay of ₹1,141 crore to be spent across six sub-schemes. The largest portion of ₹575 crore under the scheme has been earmarked to enhance mail operations through centralised delivery systems, mechanisation, advanced IT solutions and upgraded infrastructure. Around ₹120 crore has been allocated to improve post offices in rural areas (over 149,000 out of 165,000) through financial inclusion, digital connectivity and local economic development. Further, nearly ₹278 crore has been assigned to streamline parcel movement through the construction of parcel hubs and expansion of parcel packaging units (PPUs).

The rest of the funds under the scheme will be spent on upgrading infrastructure for international mail, improving the quality of service and promoting philately — the study and collection of postage stamps and postal memorabilia. Meanwhile, the Estates Management Scheme got an outlay of ₹1,491 crore from the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner during the next Finance Commission cycle. It aims to construct, reconstruct, renovate and upgrade post offices, while preserving heritage buildings. The scheme will involve constructing 190 postal buildings, demolishing and rebuilding 50 dilapidated structures, upgrading and establishing uniform branding across postal buildings, and revamping residential colonies of India Post.