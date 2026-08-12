CAG flags ₹401 crore GST lapses in works contracts, findings accepted

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has detected 1,334 cases of goods and services tax (GST) non-compliance in the works contract and construction sector involving Rs 401.42 crore. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has accepted observations in 903 of these cases, worth Rs 268.36 crore, and recovered Rs 15.88 crore so far. The CAG, in its report on the Department of Revenue for the period ended March 2024, which was tabled in Parliament on August 12, 2026, highlighted these findings.

CAG auditors checked the GST returns and related records of 850 taxpayers and 71 GST department offices. The main period covered in this examination was 2020-21 and 2021-22.

However, in some of these departments, the auditors also examined later years — up to 2023-24 — to determine whether the same problems continued. The main problems included incorrect claims of concessional rates or exemptions on contracts for roads, bridges, railways and earthwork; short payment of tax on works done for government bodies; short payment under the reverse-charge mechanism by builders and developers; irregular input tax credit claims on ongoing and completed projects; failure to declare the correct service codes and additional places of business; and mismatches between input tax credit (ITC) claimed and tax paid, along with a short levy of interest. In 123 cases alone, these issues had a revenue impact of Rs 190.98 crore, while another set of 1,057 deficiencies involving 522 taxpayers added Rs 188.98 crore.

The audit also faced difficulties in obtaining complete records. In 431 cases involving 392 taxpayers, detailed documents were not fully produced, and these showed mismatches of Rs 2,732.56 crore in tax liability, ITC and concessional rates. In 22 more cases, basic returns and statements were missing from the department’s system, pointing to a potential mismatch of Rs 36.09 crore. Oversight by GST department offices was weak. Of the 71 offices checked, 57 showed deficiencies. Scrutiny was either not conducted properly or delayed in several places, and follow-up action on risk alerts from the Directorate General of Audit and Risk Management was incomplete in many cases.

The report also covers the third phase of the CAG’s audit of the GST Network’s IT systems. Of the 56 pending issues from earlier audits, GSTN has resolved 38. One has been partly resolved and three are under process, while the rest remain unresolved or only partially addressed. Problems continue in the registration module, with weak validations and delays in approval or cancellation; in the returns module, with incomplete checks on eligibility, interest calculation, ITC reversal and sequential filing; and in integrated goods and services tax (IGST) settlement, where some reports were not generated and apportionment errors were noticed. The monitoring of taxpayers under the Composition Levy Scheme also remains inadequate. GSTN was largely compliant with IT governance and security requirements, but gaps remain in planning for greater portal capacity and more resilient data centres.

On the revenue side, indirect tax collections rose 8 per cent, or Rs 1.14 trillion, in 2023-24 over the previous year, with central GST growing 13 per cent, or Rs 1.08 trillion. However, the overall indirect tax-to-GDP ratio slipped to 4.98 per cent from 5.15 per cent, mainly because central excise revenue continued to decline. The CAG has recommended that the department expand scrutiny and internal audits of subcontractors claiming concessions on road, bridge, railway and earthwork contracts; introduce system-validation controls to check such claims; focus more on reverse-charge cases in which works contractors purchase from unregistered suppliers or receive services from the government; and improve coordination with the Income-Tax Department so that unaccounted income detected by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is also checked for GST liability.