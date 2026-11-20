The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is training its officers to audit how cities raise revenue, borrow and manage their finances under a World Bank non-lending technical assistance project to strengthen its audit capacity in the urban sector.

World Bank acting country director for India Paul Procee said the partnership is meant to enable better quality of service delivery and support the government's initiatives to enhance public trust.

The project, titled 'Strengthening Audit Capacity and Governance Accountability in India's Urban Sector', is endorsed by the Department of Economic Affairs. The training was held as a two-day workshop on urban infrastructure financing and municipal finance in New Delhi and concluded on Friday.

The training workshop comes as the CAG has embarked on the audit of 101 cities, with a different theme each year. The audit has begun with urban mobility this year, to be followed by water and sanitation, housing, air quality management and liveable urban environments in the following years. “These audits will provide a holistic and comparable view of how cities are performing,” said CAG K Sanjay Murthy in a statement. According to a workshop note, India's urban finance landscape is becoming more complex as urbanisation accelerates and infrastructure needs expand. Cities continue to depend substantially on intergovernmental transfers and public programmes, it said. But the 15th and 16th Finance Commissions and the Urban Challenge Fund are placing greater emphasis on own-source revenue, financial discipline, project bankability and market-based finance.

This requires cities to strengthen their revenue base, improve accounting and financial reporting, develop financially viable projects and show they can service their borrowings. "These developments have direct implications for public audit," the note said. Audit planning and checklists may increasingly need to examine borrowing and debt-servicing capacity, contingent liabilities, project bankability, revenue collection and the quality of municipal accounts. Murthy called for a sectoral approach so that the multiple verticals of the urban sector are assessed holistically. He said the delivery of services to citizens must stay central to the audit. One of the programme's stated objectives is to broaden the audit focus from transactions and expenditure to outputs, outcomes, value for money, asset sustainability and service delivery, "without entering the executive decision-making domain".