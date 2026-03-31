Cameroon meet shows WTO's relevance: Commerce secy Rajesh Agrawal

Pending talks will continue in Geneva, which is WTO headquarters. In the meeting India stood up to immense pressure from developed nations, and was at times even solitary in opposing issues it believed did not align with the principles of the global trade body.

The moratorium, in place for 28 years and is being extended every two years, will, for the first time, lapse at the end of the month, as developing countries, including India and Brazil, refused to give in to pressure from developed countries, especially the United States (US), to make the ban permanent or to agree to a long-term extension.