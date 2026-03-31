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Cameroon meet shows WTO's relevance: Commerce secy Rajesh Agrawal

A key area where member nations could not agree on was the moratorium on Customs duty on ecommerce

Rajesh Agrawal
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Union Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal
Shreya Nandi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 11:30 PM IST
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The 14th Ministerial Conference (MC) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has held up the relevance of multilateralism amid a “very challenging” global landscape while signalling that the developing and poorer countries can no longer be the “rule takers” in international forums, according to Union Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal.
 
“Ranging from agriculture to ecommerce and WTO reform, these WTO members ensured that the WTO discussions remain open, fair, inclusive and member-driven,” Agrawal said in a post on social media on Tuesday.
 
The 14th MC, scheduled from March 26 to 29 in Yaounde, capital of Cameroon, concluded without adopting a declaration because countries “ran out of time”, failing to reach a consensus on key issues.
 
Pending talks will continue in Geneva, which is WTO headquarters. In the meeting India stood up to immense pressure from developed nations, and was at times even solitary in opposing issues it believed did not align with the principles of the global trade body.
 
A key area where member nations could not agree on was the moratorium on Customs duty on ecommerce. 
 
The moratorium, in place for 28 years and is being extended every two years, will, for the first time, lapse at the end of the month, as developing countries, including India and Brazil, refused to give in to pressure from developed countries, especially the United States (US), to make the ban permanent or to agree to a long-term extension.
 
India and other developing countries have been arguing that a permanent moratorium will result in revenue losses and limit policy space in a fast-growing digital economy.
 
Meanwhile, US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer expressed his “frustration” that the WTO could not achieve a consensus to make the ecommerce moratorium permanent or even extend it beyond two years.  
 
“Unfortunately, and despite revised US offers regarding the duration and format for an extension of the moratorium, two members would rather let it lapse after 28 years than do the right thing for innovation and the digital economy,” an official release quoted Greer as saying.
 
The US will work outside the WTO ambit with all interested trade partners to commit themselves to a plurilateral ecommerce moratorium agreement.
 
Not just the issue related to ecommerce, at MC14, India “showed courage” to stand “alone” against joining the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement,  which has been backed by 29 of the 166 WTO member nations.
 
This is because India thinks that incorporating the IFD agreement risks eroding the functional limits of the WTO and undermining its foundational principles, and will dilute the multilateral nature of the WTO.
 
According to Agrawal, India constructively contributed across key agenda items of MC14 while highlighting the priorities of the Global South and the concerns of developing countries and the less developed nations.
 
The Indian delegation was able to build a greater understanding of the country’s perspectives and nudged for a consensus on critical issues shaping the future of global trade.  
 
“I hope on issues such as WTO reform, trade-related intellectual property rights (‘non-violation’ complaints), and ecommerce, where substantial progress towards outcomes has been made in Yaounde but a consensus still remains elusive, inclusive member-driven engagement continues to happen under the aegis of the WTO in Geneva. I hope these would soon translate into concrete outcomes as part of Yaounde package,” Agrawal said.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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