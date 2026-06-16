Can E85 fuel become the breakthrough for India's ethanol blending goals?

However, Shyamasis Das, fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP), says that pursuing multiple new technology pathways with the expectation that all would benefit from fiscal incentives is a challenge. "Public exchequer in a country like India has to allocate budget for various competing priorities," he pointed out, adding that "The government has already launched several high-ticket schemes to support different interventions towards energy transition, right from rooftop solar to green hydrogen to electric vehicles. How much fiscal headroom is left to meaningfully offer incentives to a new vehicular technology like flex-fuel vehicle is anyone’s guess."