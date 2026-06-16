Can E85 fuel become the breakthrough for India's ethanol blending goals?

The question of consumer acceptability, however, is up in the air. While the E85 fuel will be priced Rs 20 less than the E20 variant so that consumers are compensated for any lack in calorific value, questions around fuel efficiency remain.
According to Deloitte's Sah, consumer acceptance will depend primarily on cost per kilometre rather than the headline price per litre. "E85 has roughly 25 percent less energy per unit volume than petrol, although the actual mileage impact will depend on the vehicle, ethanol content and engine optimisation," he pointed out. "Consumers will, therefore, assess the overall economics, including the vehicle’s upfront premium, fuel savings and any additional operating or maintenance costs. Fleet operators, taxis and vehicles covering high daily distances may be the earliest adopters owing to higher utilisation."