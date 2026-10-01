Capex slows in Q2 as new project announcements, completions lose pace
The factors affecting private investment may be more global in nature in the immediate future, suggested Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay GlobalSachin P Mampatta Mumbai
The factors affecting private investment may be more global in nature in the immediate future, suggested Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay GlobalSachin P Mampatta Mumbai
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 11:52 PM IST