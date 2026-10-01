Capex slows in Q2 as new project announcements, completions lose pace

The September numbers come on the back of some resilience and even an uptick in new project announcements in the June quarter. Demand destruction due to the Iran war and the consequent surge in energy costs was staved off by oil marketing companies and the government absorbing higher crude prices, according to Arora. There was also some tailwind due to lower goods and services tax. Bank funding has become cheaper than non-bank funding, she added, and credit growth shows companies are increasingly tapping banks for financing their needs. Key sectors to watch include power, semiconductors, electric vehi­cles, metals and mining, and real estate according to Arora.