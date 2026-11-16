FinMin studying LTCG tax, STT proposals, says CBDT chief Ravi Agrawal

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal on Monday said the government was examining industry proposals to rationalise long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT) ahead of the Union Budget. Any decision would be taken only in the Budget, he clarified.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Taxpayers’ Lounge at the India International Trade Fair in the national capital, Agrawal said pre-Budget consultations were underway and stakeholder inputs, including their revenue implications, were being analysed.

“Stakeholders are putting forward their views, Budget meetings are going on, and pre-Budget consultations are underway. We will consider the suggestions, and I’m sure you will get to know on February 1. Ultimately, an analysis is being done. Whatever issues have been flagged or points raised by stakeholders are being examined,” Agrawal said.

Agrawal also expressed confidence that the government would meet its direct tax revenue target of ₹26.97 trillion for the current financial year (2026-27) despite higher refunds. He said net collection growth was currently about 12 per cent, while refunds were roughly 25 per cent higher than a year ago. “On a gross basis, the collections are quite good. I believe that since we have given substantial refunds till now, going forward, the collections will be better,” he said. Official data showed net direct tax collections stood at ₹14.42 trillion as of November 10, up nearly 12 per cent year-on-year and accounting for about 53.5 per cent of the Budget Estimate.

Separately, at a pre-Budget consultation, economists urged the finance minister not to abolish LTCG tax on equities for foreign investors. “Generally, economists were not in favour of an LTCG exemption for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). While one economist supported the abolition of LTCG, six-seven economists opposed the idea. Those opposing it maintained that FPIs were not fleeing India because of LTCG but because of the lack of an artificial intelligence investment opportunity in India. If LTCG were the reason, they would not be returning, as is evident from the turnaround in the stock market. In the medium term, they are unlikely to find a market as stable as India,” an economist who attended the meeting said.

Another economist who attended the meeting said one view raised was whether India could tax capital gains on the basis of dollar valuations, given that foreign investors had made gains in the stock market but lost some of those gains because of rupee depreciation. “Some people also believe that the global norm is to tax investors on the basis of residence. Our tax policy should not be driven by knee-jerk reactions to stock market cycles. There should be stability. The hard-fought reforms should not be undone,” the second economist said. The first economist said more than 20 economists and officials had attended the meeting. “It was very well organised. The process was rigorous and methodical. We have all given our written submissions,” the economist added.

The short- and medium-term economic outlook was among the other issues discussed, the second economist said. “The path of fiscal consolidation, the necessity of fiscal discipline, the importance of capital expenditure, the importance of energising private sector investment, the necessity of increasing the savings rate in the economy, and further strengthening the health of micro, small and medium enterprises were among the other issues highlighted at the meeting,” the economist said. Currently, LTCG on specified listed equity securities is taxed at 12.5 per cent on gains exceeding ₹1.25 lakh in a financial year, while short-term capital gains on such securities are taxed at 20 per cent, subject to applicable conditions.