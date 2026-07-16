CBDT raises Cost Inflation Index to 384 for financial year 2026-27

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified the Cost Inflation Index (CII) for the financial year 2026-27 at 384. This is 2.3 per cent higher than 376 in the previous year. The notification was issued on July 15, 2026, and will apply from April 1, 2026, for tax calculations.

The Cost Inflation Index, or CII, is a government tool that helps adjust the purchase price of assets for inflation when calculating long-term capital gains tax. It benefits taxpayers selling assets such as property and land by lowering the taxable profit. For example, if someone bought a house years ago, a higher CII allows them to increase the original cost to reflect current prices, reducing the gain on which tax is paid.