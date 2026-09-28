CBDT extends I-T return filing deadline for audit cases to November 21

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the deadline for filing income-tax returns for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 to November 21 from October 31 for companies and taxpayers whose accounts are required to be audited under the Income-tax Act, including partners of firms whose accounts are subject to audit. The move gives these taxpayers extra time to complete audits, reconcile accounts and file returns.

The CBDT also extended the deadline for furnishing the tax audit report to October 21 from September 30.

“From a compliance perspective, the extension provides additional time to complete the audit process and ensure that financial information, tax positions and supporting documentation are properly reviewed before filing,” said Anita Basrur, Partner, Direct Tax at Sudit K Parekh & Co LLP.