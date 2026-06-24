CBDT readies strategy for meeting ₹26.97 trillion direct tax target

Akhilesh Ranjan, former Member of the CBDT, said, “Though it is too early to make a definitive prediction, it currently appears that the government is likely to achieve the direct tax collection target for the current fiscal year. The target is not overly ambitious — it is only about 11 per cent higher than the previous year. Additionally, with corporates actively undertaking cost-cutting measures, they should be able to meet their profitability goals and contribute effectively to the target.”